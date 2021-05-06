TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$103.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.63.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TFI International to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$106.71. 140,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$109.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.85. The company has a market cap of C$9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

