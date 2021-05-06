TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 6,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.