TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.55 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,670,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 50,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

