The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 235.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Allstate by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Allstate by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.30. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

