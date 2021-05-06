The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup raised their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 85.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,902.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

