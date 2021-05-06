The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $229.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $196.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

BA opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

