The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.59.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock worth $129,703,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

