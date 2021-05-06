The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock valued at $129,703,518. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $2,106,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

