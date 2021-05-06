The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Increased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 294.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $400.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.