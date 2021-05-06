The E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In related news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

