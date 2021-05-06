The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $294.21 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day moving average is $267.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

