The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $367.00 at DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL opened at $294.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $296,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 257.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 612.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

