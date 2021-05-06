The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 555 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 446.27 ($5.83).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 453.90 ($5.93) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.06. The firm has a market cap of £92.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

