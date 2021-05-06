The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €83.70 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €83.70 ($98.47) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of VNA opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €56.38 and a 200 day moving average of €56.31. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

