The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 627,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.