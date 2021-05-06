The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $649,463.90 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

