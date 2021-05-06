The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Shares of BATRA opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

