The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.80

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 10535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWGAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

