The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.08

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.08 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 64878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

