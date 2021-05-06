The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 1,500 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.50. 1,007,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,576. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.