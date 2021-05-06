TheStreet Lowers Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BWL.A stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bowl America has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Bowl America had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

