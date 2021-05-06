TheStreet Lowers Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to C

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $8,206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

