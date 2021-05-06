TheStreet Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to B

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

