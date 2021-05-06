Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. Sells 2,981 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03.

JOUT stock opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $154.18.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.