Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. 21,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

