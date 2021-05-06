Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 64,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 477,280 shares.The stock last traded at $97.62 and had previously closed at $93.50.

The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

