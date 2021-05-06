Tile Shop (TTSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

In related news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 235,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,641,244.56. Also, Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $33,240.60. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

