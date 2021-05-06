Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 9.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.43. 507,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,025,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

