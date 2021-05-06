Timothy Alan Wheatley Sells 8,508 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HUM opened at $460.09 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

