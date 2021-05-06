Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.490-1.560 EPS.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 495,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

