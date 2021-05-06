TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.14.

TMXXF stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $111.60.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

