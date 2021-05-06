Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 3,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.