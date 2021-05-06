Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $195.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

