Traders Buy High Volume of Gartner Call Options (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,484% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

