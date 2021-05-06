Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yext Put Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,448 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,604% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,273,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,770.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,237. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

