Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transat A.T. currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.63 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$174.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3800003 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

