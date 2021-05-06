Transcodium Tops One Day Volume of $1,478.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $206,715.48 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00805895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.99 or 0.09018753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

