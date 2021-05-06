TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.23.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $595.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.