Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.78.

RIG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 283,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,313,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

