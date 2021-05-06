TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $749.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.48 million to $754.10 million. TransUnion posted sales of $634.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. 773,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,951. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

