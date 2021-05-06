TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TransUnion worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $106.60 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

