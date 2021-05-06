Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.09. Tredegar shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $512.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,933,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tredegar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

