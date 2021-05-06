Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.76.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.37. 4,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 532.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,682 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

