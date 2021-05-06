Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $191,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

TSE stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.