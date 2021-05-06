Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of TRRSF traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $115.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

