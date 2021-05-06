Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 189.10 ($2.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.33. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.10 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

