trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.

TRVG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

