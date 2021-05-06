Truist Securiti Comments on NMI Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NMI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after acquiring an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,130,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

