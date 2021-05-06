Truist Securiti Weighs in on Kforce Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Kforce stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kforce by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 70,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

