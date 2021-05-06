Truist Securities Increases Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $56.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 22,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,678. Camping World has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,134,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

